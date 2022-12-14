Darren Moore made a change in the game against Exeter City that could suggest a switch for future Sheffield Wednesday games.

With the Owls chasing an equaliser, Moore decided to move Liam Palmer to right wingback and have Dominic Iorfa move back centrally, and it was after that move that Callum Paterson popped up to score a late goal to rescue a point in Devon.

It may now be that Moore opts to make that change from the off against Oxford United this Saturday, and he said that people shouldn’t ‘be surprised’ to see Iorfa and Palmer swap around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the decision to utilise Iorfa out wide rather than centrally, he said, “Dominic Iorfa is not alien playing right back or right wingback… As you’ve seen earlier in his career, it’s a position he’s been renowned for. It’s only since he came to Wednesday that he was converted to a centre back.

“People look at him for his height and size and his athleticism, but he can play in both positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half we swapped them around, with Palmer going to right wingback and Dom coming inside, and that’s the versatility they have, and it’s something for us to look at.

“It’s another option that we’ve got for games to come, so don’t be surprised if you see him at centre back or at right wingback.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa has played centre back and right wingback for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Wednesday face Oxford at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as the Owls hope that there’s an opportunity to climb top of League One handed to them on a plate.