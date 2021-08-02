Dennis Adeniran rejected other clubs to choose Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore

The Owls fought off competition from a host of Championship clubs who were in the market for a player of Adeniran’s ilk, with Moore managing to pull off a bit of a coup by persuading him to take the drop down into League One after playing in the second tier last time out.

Adeniran, who turned 22 earlier this year, got plenty of minutes in the tank over preseason following his decision to put pen to paper on a deal at Hillsborough, and now – following his official debut on Sunday – he’s explained the reasons why he chose to make the move to S6 rather than one of the other options he had on the table.

When asked what Moore said to persuade him to make the switch Wednesday, he told The Star, “I know a couple of players who have played under him, and obviously he’s a fantastic manager… I thought that, at this point of my career, I need the type of manager like him, and the type of club like this to take me to the next level. And hopefully take this club to the next level. I had Championship offers, but it was really a no-brainer to be honest – I was always going to come here.

“It’s the challenge I needed, the manager I needed, right now in my career. There’s a manager here who loves to play young players, who’s not afraid to play young players – and he’ll give you the loving and convenance that you need. I felt like I needed that.

“I quite like pressure, and I feel like I need pressure to bring the best out of me so I don’t get too comfortable. Pressure is healthy.”

Adeniran completed 90 minutes and slotted home his spot kick against Huddersfield Town in Sunday’s Carabao Cup encounter, however saw his side beaten 4-2 in the end after Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer had their penalties saved.