Darren Moore gives potentially positive update on Olamide Shodipo injury

Shodipo, 26, came on board at Hillsborough over the summer, signing a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers as he looked to build on the momentum that he sustained over the course of a good campaign in League One with Oxford United – and was handed a starting berth in the first competitive game as he made his Wednesday bow in front of a very loud S6 crowd.

The winger, who was playing out wide on the left, showed a few glimpses of what he’s capable of, but just after the half hour mark he went down in the Huddersfield Town box, and worryingly stayed down holding his leg – despite the fact that there was no collision involved prior to him going to ground.

Moore, who says it could be hamstring or glutes, told the media afterwards, “I’m going to look at it in the next day or so… He said to me that he wanted to carry on, and I just thought that at that stage, with the level of the game and the atmosphere, it was better to take him off. In the next 24/48 hours we’ll see…”

“Hopefully it’s not too bad – the fact that he wanted to stay on is a sign that it’s not too bad. We don’t want to lose any players."

Wednesday lost the game 4-2 on penalties after both Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer had their spotkicks saved before Lewis O’Brien slotted him the decisive kick to send the Terriers through.

