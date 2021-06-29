Penney, whose Owls deal will officially expire this week, was linked with the Tractor Boys earlier this week, and now the 23-year-old has been confirmed as the latest new signing for Wednesday’s League One rivals.

Paul Cook and his side are not hanging about in the transfer market as they look to build a team capable of pushing for promotion, with Penney joining Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne and Václav Hladký all having put pen to paper already.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their latest signing came through the academy at Hillsborough but struggled to hold down a first team place at Championship level – now he’s looking to try and earn the chance to get another shot in the second tier.

He told iFollow Ipswich, “After meeting the manager, I knew that this was the right place to kick on with my career… The club is definitely going in the right direction and I want to be part of that. My main aim is to help Ipswich get back to the Championship and I will give it my absolute best to try and make that happen.”

Meanwhile, his new boss said, “Matt has a lot of qualities and is at an age where his whole career is in front of him… I can tell he has a real appetite and he should be a great addition to the squad. The size of this club won't faze him and he can grow here.”