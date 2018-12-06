Sheffield Wednesday fan column: Ask sensible, honest questions and hope the chairman responds in kind

I was going to use this week’s column to put out a missing persons advert for our chairman. Not heard a peep from him in what feels like months.

The frequency of his missives correlates with our drop in form; fewer statements for fewer points.

Then on Tuesday it was announced that there will be a Fans Forum on the 20th December (my 40th birthday, I won’t be attending but I have asked for Luka Modric as gift. Fingers crossed on that one.)

I imagine the club might want to temporarily suspend the no smoking ban in the Dooley’ Suite and fit Mr Chansiri with a catheter because a standard Fans Forum usually goes on until 1am, I suspect this one could last until they climb on the coach to Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

The club news item was blunt to say the least. “The chairman is urging in particular any fans who use the platform of social media to leave untrue and potentially damaging posts to attend and address any concerning issues face to face.”

I can’t make my mind up if this is the modern day slap around the face with a duelling glove or a straight up cry of, ‘lets take this outside sunshine.’

As no subject is off the agenda, fine, tell us what the untruths are and give us some answers and the speculation can stop once and for all. I really hope the fans who attend take this opportunity to ask sensible, honest questions about the future of Sheffield Wednesday and don’t just go to abuse the Chairman.

And woe betide anyone asks multiple questions about extra, extra large Home shirts again.

If I could make it what would I ask?

In the short term, are we sticking with Jos Luhukay for financial reasons rather than results?

In the medium term, will fans still be expected to pay extortionate prices to pay for a failed promotion push and what other revenue streams are we looking at to secure our future so the burden doesn’t constantly fall on the fans?

In the long term, are you going to sell the club?

I’ll buy a Shewee in anticipation of the answers.