Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Djeidi Gassama, has thanked the Owls fans for helping them secure victory over at Plymouth Argyle.

The 21-year-old caused all sorts of problems for the Pilgrims’ backline over at Home Park, and while the first goal went down as an OG from Nathanael Ogbeta rather than another for the Mauritanian, there was no taking away his second as he fired past Conor Hazard following an excellent ball from Josh Windass.

Only three players in the Championship this season have successfully dribbled past their opponent more times than Gassama has (56), and the former Paris Saint-Germain winger will certainly have left a mark on Plymouth defender, Nikola Katic, after Saturday afternoon. Gassama only needs one more goal to double his Championship tally from last season, and on current form you wouldn’t bet against him getting more than that before the season comes to an end.

Speaking after his latest Owls outing, ‘Gass’ spoke about the role that the 1,700+ travelling Wednesdayites played in sealing a first away victory at Argyle since back in 2009, and says that it gives them confidence heading into Tuesday night’s game against Norwich City.

Djeidi Gassama thanks Sheffield Wednesday fans

“It was a great game for us,” he said. “Because it’s not easy to come here and win, and we’ve improved with a clean sheet. I’m very happy to go back with the three points… The fans here, they come and they push us to win the game - so thank you to them.

“I think everyone in the team was confident, because before the game the manager spoke to everyone about the game today, and gave us that confidence. We knew we had to win this game before going to the next job… We’re calm, and we’ll go to Norwich for three more points.”

Meanwhile, Danny Röhl was a very happy man after the final whistle, and praised his side for the way they went about their business down in Devon. And was especially happy to come away from a clean sheet after some defensive struggles of late.

“There were a lot of second balls, 50/50 duels,” he said. “With the long ball in behind you have to be careful. But minute to minute we controlled the game, we kept the ball in the right areas and were aggressive against the ball. Counter-pressing was much better, and I think the back four - and then back five - did a good job today. They were very serious, and it was important that we got a clean sheet, I was demanding that of the group.

“I think we could’ve scored four or five goals today, we created good chances, and Plymouth had just two shots. That shows a lot how we worked, but that’s what you have to do in this league.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to the Canaries, who they face at Carrow Road tomorrow night, and they’ll be hoping to add even further to their impressive points tally on the road this season.