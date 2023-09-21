Midfielder to miss out as Sheffield Wednesday visit Swansea City

Swansea City play host to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, but will be a man short compared to the side that played in midweek.

Like Wednesday, Michael Duff’s Swans are winless so far this season after what has been a difficult start, however they have picked up one more point that Xisco’s outfit thanks to them securing three draws in seven games up to now.

Saturday’s game offers a big chance for both teams to finally improve their win column in the league table, and both managers will be desperate to get a result after they each saw their side throw away a lead to draw 1-1 this week already.

Swansea finished their game against Queens Park Rangers with only 10 men on the field though after Oliver Cooper was shown two quickfire yellow cards that led to his dismissal, meaning that he will have to sit out Wednesday’s visit to the Swansea.com Stadium in a couple of days’ time.

The Welsh international has played five games in the Championship so far this season, but will now have to wait for his sixth...

Wednesday, meanwhile, don’t have any players suspended for this one, however they do have both Josh Windass and Callum Paterson just one more yellow card away from reaching the five-booking threshold that would result in a one-game ban if reached within the first 19 matches.