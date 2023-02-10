News you can trust since 1887
‘Difficult to take’ – Sheffield Wednesday starlet opens up on Owls setback but targets league title

Sheffield Wednesday U18s goalkeeper, Jack Hall, says that they’re all disappointed to have dropped out of the FA Youth Cup.

By Joe Crann
6 hours ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:15am

Wednesday’s youngsters enjoyed a good run in the competition for the second year running, however were beaten by Cambridge United on Wednesday night to set up a quarterfinal with Arsenal.

Hall, who was given the nod to start between the sticks, admitted that they were ‘outrun’ by their opponents, and explained that they seemed to struggle in possession of the ball.

Speaking to The Star after the game, the 18-year-old said, “There was a lot of organisation and prep that we went through during the week, so it’s very disappointing. They played well to be fair to them, we got outrun a bit I thought, and though the boys did put it a shift in it is very disappointing. And it’s a difficult one to take.

“At points in the game it felt like we couldn’t get our passes together, and some of the lads have said that in the changing room, but it’s really quiet in there. Everyone is down, it’s not the best, but we want to do well in the league now - try and finish in the top spaces, and go and win the league hopefully.

“The manager was disappointed in us, he thought we could have put a better performance in, but he’s told us to try and get over it. That’s going to take time though, obviously.

“We just want to try and focus on the league now, finish off the season right. There’s only 10 weeks or so left, so we need to go right until the end.”

Sheffield Wednesday's U18s goalkeeper, Jack Hall, was disappointed to drop out of the FA Youth Cup.

Andy Holdsworth’s side are currently seventh in the Professional Development League table, but have games in hand on all but one of the six teams above them – giving them hope of climbing up the table should they manage to get more points on the board.

They return to action tomorrow morning at 11am, facing local rivals, Barnsley, at Middlewood Road. A win would take them sixth, but won’t be easy against a Reds side that have won 10 of their 14 games this season.

