Can’t get enough… - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has still got it

Hooper became a fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough, scoring plenty of goals and playing a key part in the club’s climb up the Championship table – however he left in 2019 and ended up leaving the UK completely.

Since his S6 departure, Hooper has played for Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, India’s Kerala Blasters and - now - AC Omonia in Cyprus.

And while the standard may not be the same level as what he played in his peak years at home, ‘Hoops’ is still making sure he keeps up his reputation by scoring a wonderful goal or two.

He’s got three in his last four games, and his most recent strike - against Karmiotissa - in the cup was the best of the lot.

After using his body well, the former Owl rifled a vicious half-volley over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net, kickstarting a comeback victory that saw them win 2-1 and progress into the next round.

Hooper will be well remembered for the 31 goals he scored in under 90 games in a Wednesday shirt during his time in S6, and many fans will be pleased to see him still doing his thing on a football pitch – three and a half seasons since the decision was made for him to leave Sheffield.

Gary Hooper has played in New Zealand, India and Cyprus since leaving Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

You can watch his latest wonder strike embedded in this article.