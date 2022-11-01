Details given on Sheffield Wednesday attacker after hospital visit in September

The 19-year-old had a bright start to life at Hillsborough following his move earlier in the year, scoring on his debut for the U21s before going on to make his senior debut in the Carabao Cup in the week that followed his arrival.

But the teenager was then dealt a frustrating setback as Neil Thompson’s side were beaten by Burnley, being whisked off straight to hospital at the time as they sought to assess the damage.

Darren Moore said shortly afterwards that he faced a couple of months on the sidelines, and now it’s been explained that he’s getting closer to making his comeback for the U21s.

Speaking to The Star this week, ‘Thommo’ said, “Cooky came in, and he’s done his ankle… We’re hoping that at some time in November we’re going to see him back on the grass in terms of games - we’ve got a couple of games left between now and Christmas, but we’ve got a few friendlies marked in as well which is good for them for game time.

“Injuries have been bad, but it’s part and parcel of what you do.”

Wednesday signed three players for their U21s over the summer, with Cook being joined by Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Sam Durrant, however only Alimi-Adetoro has played regularly with Durrant also suffering injury issues (groin) that have kept him out of action since his arrival.

