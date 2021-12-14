Details confirmed after Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Morecambe is moved

The Shrimps progressed into the third round of the competition with a 1-0 win over Buxton earlier this month, with their fourth round tie against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur being set for January 9th.

A statement from the club today read, “The Owls’ League One clash with Morecambe at Hillsborough has been rescheduled for Tuesday 1 February (7.45pm).

“The fixture was originally set for Saturday 8 January but was postponed due to the Shrimps’ progression in the Emirates FA Cup.

“Morecambe face Tottenham in the third round, which takes place over the weekend of 8/9 January. Ticket news will be released in due course.”

The Shrimps are one of only three sides to beat Wednesday in League One this season after a 1-0 victory back in August, and Darren Moore will be desperate to make sure they don’t achieve the double over his side.