Details confirmed after Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Morecambe is moved

Sheffield Wednesday will face Morecambe on February 1st after the game was postponed due to the FA Cup.

By Joe Crann
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:32 pm

The Shrimps progressed into the third round of the competition with a 1-0 win over Buxton earlier this month, with their fourth round tie against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur being set for January 9th.

A statement from the club today read, “The Owls’ League One clash with Morecambe at Hillsborough has been rescheduled for Tuesday 1 February (7.45pm).

“The fixture was originally set for Saturday 8 January but was postponed due to the Shrimps’ progression in the Emirates FA Cup.

“Morecambe face Tottenham in the third round, which takes place over the weekend of 8/9 January. Ticket news will be released in due course.”

The Shrimps are one of only three sides to beat Wednesday in League One this season after a 1-0 victory back in August, and Darren Moore will be desperate to make sure they don’t achieve the double over his side.

