The 34-year-old towering centre back joined the Owls on loan in January and was a key figure in Wednesday’s push out of League One, famously setting up Liam Palmer’s last-gasp equaliser in the play-off semifinal at Hillsborough against Peterborough United.
Flint was always due to become a free agent this summer as his contract with Stoke City drew to an end, and now it has been confirmed that he has joined Mansfield Town in League Two - a team based just 20 minutes from his hometown of Pinxton
He’s signed a one-year deal with a one-year options with Nigel Clough’s side, and he’s very pleased to have sorted out his future ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
"I’m delighted to get it over the line,” he told iFollow Stags. “It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now and I’m looking forward to getting going. It’s the right move at the right time in my career.”
Flint’s deal means that only Dennis Adeniran, Jack Hunt and the still recovering Ben Heneghan remain without a club following their exits from Hillsborough over the summer, with Sam Durrant having completed a move to Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland earlier this week.