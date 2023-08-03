Aden Flint, who played a huge part in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2022/23 promotion, has secured himself a new club following his Stoke City exit.

The 34-year-old towering centre back joined the Owls on loan in January and was a key figure in Wednesday’s push out of League One, famously setting up Liam Palmer’s last-gasp equaliser in the play-off semifinal at Hillsborough against Peterborough United.

Flint was always due to become a free agent this summer as his contract with Stoke City drew to an end, and now it has been confirmed that he has joined Mansfield Town in League Two - a team based just 20 minutes from his hometown of Pinxton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s signed a one-year deal with a one-year options with Nigel Clough’s side, and he’s very pleased to have sorted out his future ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

"I’m delighted to get it over the line,” he told iFollow Stags. “It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now and I’m looking forward to getting going. It’s the right move at the right time in my career.”