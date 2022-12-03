Derby County boss makes admission after fruitless Sheffield Wednesday draw

Wednesday had the chance to go top of the table following the results for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town on Friday night, but it was always going to be a tough ask against a side unbeaten in five and at a ground where they haven’t won since 2006.

It was an attritional affair in Derbyshire as neither side really threatened the other over 90 minutes, and the Rams boss thinks it’d only have opened up if one had taken the lead.

“I think it was a pretty equal game,” Warne said afterwards. “Neither team really did enough to win it… We did really well but then from about 70 minutes onwards we sort of lost our way. We didn't have a lot of defending to do I just don't think we had the ball as much as I would like.

“In the final third we just weren't as smart as I would like. There was a lot of ‘nearlys’, it was a nearly day. I think if either team would have scored the other team would have gone for it a bit. It felt a little bit like both sets of players had the mindset that a point was better than nothing.

“Two good teams cancelled each other out ultimately and I said to the lads I like to think they are a little bit disappointed not to take all three points but also proud of the fact they have kept another clean-sheet and haven't lost.”

