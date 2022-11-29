A bumper crowd is expected in this weekend’s game between the two sides as they meet for the first time since a 3-3 draw in Derby saw the Owls relegated from the Championship back in 2021.

Wednesday are flying high and on a seven-game unbeaten run at present in League One, however they face a Rams side without a defeat in five matches – and who they haven’t beaten on their home turf since Darren Moore’s playing days.

The Owls will be marginal favourites going into this one, but Warne is expecting an exciting game and wants to help make memories for the Derby faithful on Saturday.

“The bigger the game, the better,” he is quoted as saying on Derby’s official website. “Sheffield Wednesday will come to our place wanting to win and that will suit us. I think it will be a blow-for-blow game. They are the sort of matches I want to be involved in, they are exciting ones.

“I'd like to think it will be a good game, a good crowd and something hopefully we can make a memory for the Derby fans.”

The Owls’ last win at Pride Park came back in 2006 when Marcus Tudgay and Leon Best scored in a 2-0 victory and Wednesday have failed to score in six of the 13 meetings since then - losing seven of them.

Derby County manager Paul Warne is looking forward to hosting Sheffield Wednesday. (Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

Wednesday and Derby face off at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.