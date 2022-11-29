Waddle became a hero during his time with the Owls back in the 1990s, scoring some famous goals in blue and white during their time in the top-flight.

It’s over two decades since Wednesday were a Premier League side now though, and if they’re to get back up there then the first step is to climb out of the third tier – something that their old hero thinks they can do in 2022/23.

“I actually fancy them,” he told The Star at William Hill’s Home Shop. “I didn’t last season, even though they went close.

“But Darren has added a few more players, they’ve got a stronger squad now, and I think that they’re going to need it over the course of the season… I think they’ve got the strongest squad, and when you get injuries to key players I think Wednesday have the best options.

“I’d be very disappointed if they didn’t go up this season, because I do think they’ve got the squad, and they’ve got players who have got out of the league before.

“The pressure is always on, because everybody wants to beat Wednesday - they’re a massive team in that league - so every game is a cup final.”

Waddle was speaking at the launch of William Hill’s first Home Shop in Hillsborough. Home Shops give customers a unique matchday experience, with another eight going live when the Premier League returns.