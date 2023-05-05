Derby County manager, Paul Warne, insists that Sheffield Wednesday missing out on the top two ‘doesn't detract’ from their performance this season.

The Owls take on the Rams in what could end up being the first of three consecutive games between the two clubs should Warne’s side end up in sixth place, and he was quick to praise the work done at Hillsborough this season.

Wednesday’s 93-point tally has equalled a club record set back in 2011/12, and while it ultimately wasn’t enough to secure automatic promotion the Derby boss’s verdict is that it’s still very impressive.

He’s definitely not thinking any further ahead than this weekend though, with his side still able to finish fifth or seventh in the table.

“It's not about not showing my hand, it's just about getting through,” Warne said before the game. “If we do get into the play-offs, and we do get Sheffield Wednesday, then it will be two really big games that everyone can enjoy but we've just got to get through Sunday first and give ourselves the best chance to do so.

“I think they've been amazing and to consistently win the way they have is impressive. Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have been in unbelievable form and had it not been for that then Sheffield Wednesday would have had a top two spot.

“Them missing out on automatic promotion doesn't detract from the great season they've had. The other two teams were in such scintillating form and have just pipped it but that doesn't mean that Wednesday haven't been brilliant, because they have been.”

