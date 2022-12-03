‘The two Mikes’ – Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe – arrived at S6 with grins wide and shown off as part of Wednesday’s kit launch, much to the ire of Millers fans otherwise still basking in promotion from League One.

The nature of the double swoop caused a social media frenzy across South Yorkshire; Wednesdayites took advantage of the news to express their feelings of superiority over their neighbours down the road. At a football level however, publicly at least, feelings were much calmer. Of disappointment rather than anger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Warne could do nothing to stop Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe leave Rotherham United for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

That was always the message of then-Millers boss Paul Warne, who himself has since dropped back into the third tier in search of a bigger challenge and welcomes his former players to Pride Park this afternoon as manager of Derby County.

It was a drama, Warne has admitted, but like all good dramas, the tension came and went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was disappointing when they (Smith and Ihiekwe) left in the summer as I knew what good players they were,” he said this week.

“When the ones who don't contribute to your success leave, there's no drama. When the main ones do, it’s a drama; that's what it felt like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That week was tough for the club as they were really good players. It'd be the same if De Bruyne and Foden left Man City in a week, it would be a big deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are the trio on speaking terms? Warne has no hard feelings against either.

“I texted Smudge this week as I saw he came off the bench and scored two goals,” he said in typical laid-back fashion. “He texted back with a 'laughing face' saying that he remembered that conversation we had in my office when we both agreed that he was one of the worst subs in history!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That made him laugh and I remember having that conversation. He's come on and scored two, so it shows what I know…

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's doing well. I have seen a couple of Sheffield Wednesday games and against Bristol Rovers, he scored a header just before half-time.”

With Will Vaulks in tow, Wednesday’s changing room will have a decent understanding of Warne’s methods. Owls boss Darren Moore has come up against no other manager more often than the Rams chief in his career, winning three and losing three in six match-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith is grateful of the years spent with Warne and spoke glowingly of the fact the pair remain in contact.

“I had a really good working relationship with Paul and his coaching staff when I was with them, I got on really well with them,” Smith said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a few texts back and forth and there have been some more this week building up to the game but I’m fully concentrated on tomorrow and getting three points for Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad