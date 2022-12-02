It confirmed that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Massimo Luongo would be leaving the club alongside long-term goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith – despite them having been offered new deals at S6.

The online responses of the two outfield men – which were subsequently deleted in haste – suggested they had been left confused by the statement and seemed to question whether a firm offer had been tabled.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing spent most of last season with Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Six months on and Mendez-Laing is a Derby County player hoping to make a return to injury against his former club this weekend.

And asked to clear up some of the confusion around the back-and-forth, Owls boss Darren Moore made it clear – from the club’s side at least – the situation played out in normal fashion.

“The contract offer has to be right,” he said. “It’s a two-way thing and the contract offer has to be right for the club and for the player.

“Somewhere along the line that just didn’t materialise and that’s football. If you can’t agree and the player is able to go on a free, you move on. All parties have moved on.

“If they are playing tomorrow, we look forward to seeing them. We wish them well in terms of their careers.”

Mendez-Laing had been signed after a long lay-off out of football following off-the-field controversy and a difficult spell at Middlesbrough.

Hard feelings over how things played out? It’s simply not Moore’s style.

“Mendez did superb for me and the team last season,” he continued. “He’s a great man, a really good family man and he contributed to last season positively.

“I was pleased with his contribution and players leave; that’s football.

“It’s the same with Joe, who was at the club for numerous years. He wanted to go and seek first team football and it’s great he got the move to Derby and that he’s playing. He’s doing really well for them.

“It happens in football. Will those two be the last players to go through that situation [rejecting contracts] with a club? No.