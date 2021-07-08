Another key season ticket update from Sheffield Wednesday as crowd return draws closer

It was announced earlier this week that, come July 19th, all restrictions over crowd limitations will be lifted, and that football teams would be able to host full capacity games at their various stadiums.

With Wednesday, they’d already made 2021/22 season tickets available for those who had taken advantage of the 2020/21 early bird tickets, and now they’ve confirmed that they have been opened up to those who had season tickets in 2019/20.

A statement from the club this afternoon read, “The Owls are pleased to announce that the next phase of sale for 2021/22 Season Tickets is now open.

“Following an extremely successful first phase – to 2020/21 Early Bird holders only – we are now in a position to move into phase two.

“The latest Government update this week indicates a relaxing of restrictions after the 12 July review of data, enabling the club to now accelerate our plans ahead of the new campaign.

“However, with some potential restrictions still in mind, this second phase is limited to all 2019/20 Season Ticket holders who wish to renew their seat and will be available until Monday 19 July at 4.00pm with details of general sale announced after this date.”

Sheffield Wednesday have made more season tickets available. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Wednesday have to wait until July 19th before making a decision on the general sale of season tickets, but recent news of the lifting of their transfer embargo and settling of outstanding wages will no doubt give people a more reason to consider returning.