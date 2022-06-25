Vaulks, 28, will officially join the Owls on July 1st when his Cardiff City deal comes to an end, with the Owls announcing this week that he would be coming on board.

Since then the in-demand midfield man has started training at the club’s training ground, and also had an impressive first chat with the local media as he spoke highly of the club, opening up about his decision to join, and talked about what he hopes to bring to the party.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star understands that the Welsh international has agreed a two-year deal in S6 as he settles in for the next couple of seasons, and he’ll be hoping that the second year of his latest spell in South Yorkshire will be spent playing in blue and white in the Championship.

Vaulks comes highly-rated to Hillsborough as Darren Moore referred to him as a player with the ‘right character and the right ilk’, explaining that Wednesday wanted him as soon as they found out that he’d be available.

Since his arrival, Wednesday have also announced the signings of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, and it’s thought that they’re still interested in snapping up Hull City’s Mallik Wilks if a deal can be done.

Wednesday are amongst the favourites to earn promotion out of League One this season, and there will certainly be plenty of expectations for them to do so by the time the start of the 2022/23 campaign rolls around.