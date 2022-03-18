The 37-year-old left the Owls in the summer after making almost 200 appearances for the club during his spell in South Yorkshire, however has taken his time weighing up his options since his departure.

Now, after an injury crisis at QPR, it has been confirmed that he has penned a deal with the R’s until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website, “I'm delighted to be here, really excited… It's the business end of the season and it’s really exciting to be involved in it.

"I got a phone call asking me if I fancied it - obviously I did… I was actually watching the game and saw David (Marshall) go down. You never want to see that but I thought I might get a call as a result.

And ahead of his debut against Peterborough this weekend, Westwood said, “It's a big game but that's what you play football for – for moments like this. To be fighting at the right end of the table feels fantastic and the challenge ahead is something I'm really looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, Westwood’s new manager, Mark Warburton, said that QPR were ‘very fortunate’ to land the veteran goalkeeper, adding that it will be an opportunity to ‘use this as a shop window for himself’.

‘Westy’ joined Wednesday in 2014, and played 199 games for the club before his exit last year.