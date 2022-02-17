The Owls were meant to play host to Accrington on Wednesday evening as they eyed a return to League One’s top six, however the weather had other ideas as a downpour hit Sheffield in the build-up to the fixture.

A pitch inspection was called for 5.30pm, and after 45 minutes – during which time both Darren Moore and Coleman were consulted – it was decided that the game would indeed be postponed for the second time.

Speaking to BBC Lancashire, the ‘Accy’ boss said, “We knew it was in jeopardy… The ball was sticking and when that happens it's a farce. I support the decision and he (the ref) made the correct one.

"Looks can be deceiving; once you start rolling the ball and it sticks, football becomes a farce… In my opinion, even when the game is getting played, when the ball starts sticking, the game should automatically be abandoned - but so often you see it carry on."

Wednesday’s home clash with Accrington was originally due to take place back in December, however a Covid-19 outbreak at Hillsborough meant that it was rearranged for this week.

Now, with the Owls having a busy schedule ahead of them, the game will have to be played out on another day, possibly on March 8th or 9th – which is the next open midweek slot that both sides have available.

