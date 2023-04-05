A system of away ticketing based around ‘Ticket Priority Points’ looks likely to stay in place at Sheffield Wednesday after conversations between club officials and supporter groups.

As things stand, supporters earn points for the number of matches they go to, with 10 points awarded for the purchase of tickets for both home and away matches – and 230 for season ticket holder status. Supporters then gain access to ticket sales earlier than others depending on the number of points they have accrued.

This system has come under increased scrutiny since Wednesday’s relegation to League One, with smaller away allocations leaving many fans disappointed at some grounds.

The matter was debated at a Supporters Engagement Panel meeting in March, with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri and COO Liam Dooley among those in attendance.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Paul Holmes of supporter group Wednesdayite raised the point that the system encouraged some fans to purchase tickets for the priority points – with little or no intention of attending matches. As a point of example, it was pointed out that over 100 tickets for Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat at Fleetwood Town had been left uncollected.

While it was accepted that the system was ‘not infallible’, there was no way of policing the reasons fans didn’t attend matches and it was agreed that the TPP system was the fairest system available.

With no agenda set in place ahead of the meeting, minutes published by the club and agreed by those present say members of the panel were openly invited to raise their own points for debate and discussion.

Among those points spoken about were the successful implementation of the ‘Fan Zone’ outdoor bar at the north east corner of the stadium, increased focus on the Owls Foundation and the general matchday experience.

Dooley spoke to confirm that a working group was to be set up to focus on the improvement and development of the matchday experience and atmosphere at Hillsborough. The minutes show that a ‘range of ideas’ were debated on this, with the panel invited to nominate a representative for the group.

The SWFC Supporters Engagement Panel was formed in January 2021.

