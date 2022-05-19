With the season done and dusted, I thought I’d put in a request to have a chat with Wednesday’s owner, and – just like the last couple of times we’ve asked – he obliged.

It was over Zoom as we spoke to him in his office in Thailand, and he was in good spirits as he welcomed questions on a whole host of topics in what turned out to be a conversation lasting just under two hours.

Chansiri, sat at his desk in a Wednesday t-shirt, smiled as I asked about Darren Moore’s future at the club, suggesting that he was surprised we were asking whether he’d still be there next season. He was clear – he will.

The interview, in which we covered recruitment, transfer budgets, stadium improvements, plans for the future and plenty more, will be broken up and published right here on thestar.co.uk, because it would simply be too long to run all at once.

He’s not afraid to talk, that’s for sure… At the top of the conversation he pointed out his English – though it’s certainly better than my Thai – but spoke for 3-5 minutes at a time on some of his answers, discussing his ‘personal advisors’, how he hopes to grow the club, and the future of Hillsborough.

But, after a tumultuous couple of years, it was nice to talk about the football again. Moore has his support, though admits more improvements need to be made, and money could be available ‘within reason’ when it comes to transfers.

Sheffield Wednesday's Dejphon Chansiri was speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Next season the expectations are clear – Wednesday need to be gunning for promotion, and with one of the biggest wage bills in League One there is plenty of pressure on Moore’s broad shoulders. An interesting summer lies ahead.

We asked your questions, and hopefully got some of the answers you wanted. Hopefully by the time the 2022/23 season rolls around we’ll be speaking to the Chairman again – possibly after a few new arrivals – and there will be plenty more to ask.