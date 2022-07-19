Wednesday continue to be linked with new additions and Ayodeji Sotona is the latest name to be mentioned as the new season draws closer.

The Owls have been active this summer, with Darren Moore looking to put together a promotion-winning squad.

And one name that has been coming up of late is Sotona, a forward who is said to be a target of Wednesday’s, while Derby County have also been linked.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sotona is a former Manchester United academy star, and interestingly, he rejected a new two-year contract to leave Old Trafford two years ago.

The winger decided to join up with Nice in France, who were managed by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira at the time.

Since then, he has spent a short spell with Brentford on a youth loan, and during his time back in England, he spoke about his desire to play first-team football.

He said: “(Vieira) said that he has got a plan for me and that I was going to play, I couldn’t turn it down. I wanted to stay at Man United, but I was promised first-team football at Nice.

“I always used to watch (Arjen) Robben and I want to play like that. But United always wanted me on the left to get crosses in or to cut in and shoot.

“Back then, I couldn’t use my right foot as much as I do now though! It’s not where I want it to be, but I’ve been working on it a lot.

“There is a lot more running (at Brentford) and it is more intense. At United, you get more time on the ball in training but here everyone is at it and it’s much better. You get so used to someone pressing you in those tight spaces that in a game you will get out of those situations.”

Now 19 years of age, Sotona is yet to make a senior appearance in his career, and with one year remaining on his Nice contract, his future is up in the air.

Wednesday are being linked, and they already know what Sotona wants as they look to pull off a deal.