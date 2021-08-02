Defender ‘finally’ completes Sheffield Wednesday exit for undisclosed fee

Börner has been linked with the German outfit for some time now, with the saga dragging on amid talk of arbitration over unpaid wages and the possibility of a free transfer, however terms were later agreed between the two clubs as the move drew closer.

Now, with Börner having passed his medical and undergone a period of isolation, his switch back to his homeland has been confirmed by both clubs as Darren Moore’s rebuild at Hillsborough continues.

A statement on swfc.co.uk read, “Julian Börner has completed his transfer from Sheffield Wednesday to 2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96 for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old defender joined the Owls in July 2019 on a free transfer and went on to make 70 appearances for the club, chipping in with four goals along the way.

“We thank Julian for his services over the last two years and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Meanwhile, as translated from Hannover’s official website, Börner said, "I'm really happy that everything is finally over, and I'm dying to meet the guys and integrate as quickly as possible. Hannover 96 is a very well-positioned second division team, where a lot is currently happening and something new is emerging. I would like to contribute to this.”

Börner will begin training with his new teammates tomorrow and will wear number 31 at the club.