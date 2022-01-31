It was reported that the Owls had made the 21-year-old available for loan this month, but it’s thought that approaches from Accrington Stanley – with view to a possible permanent or loan move – were rebuffed by the club.

Now, with transfer deadline day upon us, it appears that a decision has been made that the young forward will be sticking around on the back of Lee Gregory’s injury, but with no new deal being discussed at this point he may well leave for free in the summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adedoyin’s current Wednesday contract will expire at the end of this season, and the former Everton youngster hasn’t been given much senior game time at the club – although he has scored plenty of goals in the U23 setup when he’s played.

It’s now understood that the player is set to stick around at Hillsborough this month, and the lack of contract talks despite being in his last six months would suggest that an exit is on the cards come the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Unless there’s a late approach that is suitable for both the player and the Owls, Adedoyin will still be a Wednesday player come 11pm this evening – after which his only option in terms of senior game time would be to head down to the National League, who are not bound by the transfer window.

Adedoyin has played three times for Wednesday this season, scoring once.