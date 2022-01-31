The Owls, like most clubs, have been very hit and miss in the winter transfer window, signing some quality players and also making some mistakes in the market since transfer windows were introduced officially by FIFA ahead of the 2002/03 season.
As we head towards the 11pm deadline we took a look back at some of the best – and worst – acquisitions at Hillsborough since then, and there are some corkers...
1. Dominic Iorfa
Dominic Iorfa – His current long injury layoff aside, Iorfa has been an excellent signing for the Owls, and is currently the reigning Player of the Year at the club. Was a bargain, too.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Gary Hooper
We know he was brought in on loan in October, but Hooper’s time as a permanent Wednesday player began in January 2016 – and that’s good enough for us. A tremendous goalscoring record for the club.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Jack Hunt
Another one who spent time on loan with the club before signing in a January window, Hunt endeared himself to the Wednesday faithful early into his career and left for £1.5m on good terms.
Photo: SCC
4. Miguel Llera
Like Hooper and Hunt, Llera had a loan deal made permanently in the winter window, putting pen to paper in 2012. He made almost 100 appearances, scored some great goals and helped in the 2012 promotion.
Photo: Gareth Copley