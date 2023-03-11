Sheffield Wednesday have taken an early lead against Portsmouth thanks to a fine Josh Windass goal.

The Owls take on Pompey as they seek to extend their already impressive unbeaten run in League One, but face a side that have won four of their last five home games and kept three clean sheets along the way.

Wednesday have been strong on the road this season, though, and will back themselves to get something out of this given their recent run - Moore certainly backs the group of players that have done the job recently, naming another unchanged XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not something that the Owls boss has been able to do regularly during his time in charge, but Jaden Brown’s recent form has been rewarded with another start despite Reece James being back available. He makes the bench.

And Wednesday didn’t take too long to get going, with a long ball over the top being expertly flicked on by Michael Smith, and fired home brilliantly by the number 11.

Check out Windass’ lovely opener:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how the teams line up:

Advertisement Hide Ad