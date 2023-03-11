News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss responds to concerns over George Byers after midfielder limps off

Sheffield Wednesday will be left to sweat on the fitness of popular midfielder, George Byers, after he limped off against Portsmouth.

Joe Crann
29 minutes ago

The Owls took an early lead through a brilliant Josh Windass finish in what has turned into a feisty game at Fratton Park, with Darren Moore’s side having to really work for their leas against a Pompey side looking to keep up a fine run of form at home.

But the joy of Wednesday's opener was dampened somewhat not long afterwards when George Byers went down in the middle of the pitch. He required treatment, which he got, and it looked like he would carry on – but after returning to the field he went down again and a decision was made that he could not.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was brought in to replace him, and the Owls held on for victory, which was made even more impressive given that they ended the game with only 10 men on the field.

Fans can possibly breathe sigh of relief on Byers now though, with Darren Moore not overly concerned about him at this point in time, the Owls manager saying, ““It was tightness… I’ll give it a couple of days, but yeah it was a tightness and he just couldn’t get it going… It’s more precaution than anything really, so we took him off.

“I thought there were a lot of players slipping over and everything. It’s one of a few pitches that’s not Desso, and whether that’s played or not with the tightness we’ll have a look.”

Wednesday face Bolton Wanderers on Friday, and it may be that Byers has to sit that one out.

Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers getting treatment while injured away at Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the season.
