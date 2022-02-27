Shannon Coughlan scored once again for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies.

It was always going to be quite a tough day at the office for the Owlessess as they went up against a side sitting pretty in second place in National League Division 1, two tiers above the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division where they currently play.

Dave Higgins’ side found themselves 2-0 down within the opening half an hour, but rallied strongly and managed to get back into the tie before half time as Shannon Coughlan – daughter of former Owl, Graham - found herself through on goal and managed to find the back of the net.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So Wednesday Ladies went into the break with some hope of a comeback against the odds on home soil, however Jasmine Saxton completed her brace six minutes into the second stanza to make life incredibly difficult for the side in blue and white.

While they were beaten, and head out of the County Cup in the fourth round, the Owlessess will no doubt be proud of their efforts against a side as well-established as the Belles, and they can now turn their attentions to their battle survival at the foot of the NERWFL Premier Division table.