Sheffield Wednesday discover next FA Cup opponents if they can beat Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday will face either Burnley or Ipswich Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup if they can make it through.

The Owls drew 1-1 with Fleetwood Town in the fourth round game over the weekend, setting up a replay against the Cod Army on February 7th - a game which will be their fourth meeting of 2022/23 so far.

Wednesday will travel to Highbury early next month as the two sides battle it out for a spot in the fifth round, and they’ll go up against the winner of Ipswich Town’s trip to Burnley after they drew 0-0 in their own cup fixture a couple of days ago.

Wednesday have seen off Morecambe, Mansfield Town and Newcastle United in the tournament so far, and Darren Moore has previously stated how much he would like to do well in the tournament in order to gain momentum for their promotion-chasing League One campaign.