Sheffield Wednesday mourn true Owls legend as former captain Don Megson passes away

Very few players are as synonymous with Sheffield Wednesday as former captain, Don Megson, which is why his passing will be felt so heavily.

The defender signed for Wednesday in 1952 and spent the next seven years working his way towards a first team debut that he eventually got in 1959 – it was the first of 442 of them in Owls colours as he spent a decade representing the club that well and truly took him to their hearts.

It was confirmed, sadly, on Thursday that Megson had passed away at the age of 86, with journalist, Alan Biggs, explaining that he ‘passed peacefully’ at the age of 86.

He said in two posts on Twitter, “Very sad news. Been asked to post on behalf of the family that Don Megson has left us at the age of 86. A Sheffield Wednesday icon (1959-69). Captained SWFC in ‘66 FA Cup final. Son Gary says Don passed peacefully. Such a fine player & man. RIP.

"Don Megson was an inspiring leader & a driving left back, one of the top players in the land, during his great career with SWFC.”

Only six players in the entire history of the Owls made more appearances than Megson did, and his exploits from left back see him recognised as one of the most popular players to ever pull on a blue and white shirt at Hillsborough.

His son, Gary, went on to play for – and manage – at Wednesday years later, and the entire fanbase will no doubt be sending their wishes to the Megson family as they mourn his passing.