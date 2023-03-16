News you can trust since 1887
'Goals all over' - Sheffield Wednesday striker pays homage to the Owls' collective effort

Michael Smith may be among Sheffield Wednesday’s top scorers this season, but the club have proven over and over that there isn’t anybody that they’re overly reliant on.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT

Smith has got 13 goals in all competitions so far this season, scoring 10 in the club’s march to the summit of League One, but he’s one of 18 different goalscorers in Owls colours in 2022/23 and has also chipped in with a handful of assists along the way.

Recent games have seen the former Rotherham United man lead the line alongside Josh Windass, and the two connected brilliantly at Portsmouth last weekend as the Smith created what proved to be the winner for his strike partner at his old stomping ground.

Waiting in the wings, though, is last season’s top scorer, Lee Gregory, and between the three of them they’ve got 33 goals – and Smith believes that the strength in depth and range of goalscorers is something that stands them in good stead.

“It comes down to the squad that the manager has put together,” Smith told The Star. “There’s quality all over the pitch, so if you’re not doing your job then the next man is waiting there to step up - and he’ll be more than capable of taking the shirt off you and doing a job.

“It takes the pressure off the strikers a bit, you’ve seen in recent weeks Jaden (Brown) and Palms (Liam Palmer) pop up - so we know we’ve got goals all over the pitch. If somebody is concentrating on a Josh Windass then we know somebody else can score - it’s a good thing to have.”

Sheffield Wednesday's goals have been shared out this season. (Steve Ellis)
