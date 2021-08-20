Darren Moore’s Sam Hutchinson and Theo Corbeanu update as Sheffield Wednesday team news is revealed
Sheffield Wednesday could still have Sam Hutchinson available for this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United – however Darren Moore won’t be taking any chances with him.
Hutchinson went down in the first half of the Owls’ 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night and was subsequently replaced by Chey Dunkley at half time, but Moore has explained that it’s not a serious injury that they’ve got to worry about.
Wednesday have had a handful of injury niggles in recent weeks as Moore looks to try and manage the fitness levels of his team, but there looks set to be a boost for this weekend’s clash with the Millers in terms of Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee, Theo Corbeanu.
When asked about Hutchinson, Moore – who says they have no fresh injury concerns – told the media today, "We think it was general soreness with Sam from the volume of games. We will make a decision on Sam. He has had the last couple of days for it to settle down and he is feeling a lot, lot better. We will make a decision on him tomorrow.
"We did not want him to aggravate it… We have given him another 24 hours for it to settle down. The pleasing thing is it is not a long, sustaining injury."
Meanwhile, with Corbeanu, Moore said, “He’s had a good week’s training. He’s had a solid week, so we’re pleased to have him back around the squad. He trained well today, so he’ll be part of the squad.
In other news, Mide Shodipo – who was injured against Huddersfield Town – will miss this weekend’s clash as he continues his recovery from injury, but could be in contention to face Morecambe next week.
And with regards to Josh Windass, Moore explained that it was too soon to put a date on his return to action, although did call him a ‘quick healer’ and praised his fitness levels.
Wednesday visit Rotherham for a 1pm kickoff tomorrow afternoon knowing that a win, coupled with results elsewhere, could potentially send them to the top of the League One table.