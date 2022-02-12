Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United: Alex Miller's match prediction and line-up

The Owls are four from four and despite their manic run of fixtures will want to hold the side together as best they can as the League One leaders come to town.

After a 2-0 win at the New York Stadium in August, Wednesday will be hoping to inflict the same league double the Millers inflicted on them last year.

Darren Moore’s view

Darren Moore will be keen to stop the threat of Rotherham key man Michael Smith on Sunday.

"I think it’ll be a great game with the form both clubs are in. It is great for the locals in the area. It’s wonderful to see both clubs doing well in the league.

“Both teams go into Sunday’s game in the ascendancy, which is good.

“It bodes well for an exciting game and I certainly hope it lives up to it.”

How much of a role will the crowd play?

Darren Moore: “Last year's game was behind closed doors and nowhere near it. Obviously, we played Rotherham earlier on in the season but we know there will be a passionate crowd at Hillsborough. We know the volumes that can be reached there.

“I am really looking forward to it. My message to the fans is to get right behind the team and for them to sing their hearts out.”

Alex Miller’s XI to face Rotherham United

As it has been, a 3-5-2; Peacock-Farrell; Hunt, Storey, Hutchinson, Palmer, Johnson; Byers, Luongo, Bannan; Paterson, Kamberi

Expect Wednesday to try match Rotherham man for man as they did in the away fixture and hope to outclass them in terms of quality. This is a tough clash with both teams bang in form and if they enter the last 20 minutes or so level, don’t be shocked if both sides look at one another and see a draw as a fine result.

Wednesday may well be keen to station their wide men Hunt and Johnson out wide a little deeper than in previous matches to prevent crosses coming into the box to Michael Smith. They may back the quality on the ball of their midfield trio to pick the Millers apart.

With Gregory unavailable, expect the front men to act as nuisance destroyers again to prevent any easy balls coming out from the back.