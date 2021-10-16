The Owls come up against The Dons on Saturday afternoon in what will be their first meeting since the hosts were reformed back in 2002, and it is Moore’s side in better form having won three of their last four in all competitions – compared to their opponent’s five-game winless streak.

It’s been quite the story for fan-owned Wimbledon, who rose up from non-league football to League One by their 15th season, and the Wednesday boss admits that it’s a story that warms the heart – especially now that they’re into the new and improved Plough Lane stadium.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, the Owls boss said, “It’s a magnificent story with Wimbledon in terms of where they have got to, and the new stadium they have. It means a lot to their fans and I congratulate the club and Robbo… It’s great to see them moving in the right direction.

“We’re looking forward to the game and I’m looking forward to catching up with Robbo as well. For every game, we prepare for it with absolute detail on their strengths and weaknesses and that’s no different to any team in the division.”

Meanwhile, Moore also spoke of The Dons as a team that ‘want to play football’, praising Robinson for the way that he’s managed to change their identity, and insisted that they don’t look at league positions and recent results when they go up against a club.

He added, “You can't disrespect any team or another football club or expecting to win points. It's our desire to win every match but we won't ever say we should be winning on a Saturday because that would be disrespectful to my fellow manager, their team of professionals and we would never do that.”

