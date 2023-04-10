Watch all Sheffield Wednesday’s goals in a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley

Sheffield Wednesday lead against Accrington Stanley thanks to two goals from Dennis Adeniran.

There was just the one change from the Wednesday XI that took on Oxford United on Friday in that 1-1 draw that saw the Owls fall from the top of the table down to third.

It was a bright start with a couple of chances falling the way of the hosts, and then Adenirna fired home to give them the lead with 10 minutes gone - a clean strike it was, too.

And then he did it again in the second half, from close range!

Liam Palmer then made it three...

Cameron Dawson replaced David Stockdale in goal as the only change at Hillsborough, but there’s good news on the bench as both Callum Paterson and Michael Smith return - here’s how they line up.

