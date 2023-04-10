News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
26 minutes ago Watch all Wednesday’s goals in a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley
1 hour ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
2 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
4 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
Breaking

Watch all Sheffield Wednesday’s goals in a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley

Sheffield Wednesday lead against Accrington Stanley thanks to two goals from Dennis Adeniran.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

There was just the one change from the Wednesday XI that took on Oxford United on Friday in that 1-1 draw that saw the Owls fall from the top of the table down to third.

It was a bright start with a couple of chances falling the way of the hosts, and then Adenirna fired home to give them the lead with 10 minutes gone - a clean strike it was, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

And then he did it again in the second half, from close range!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Palmer then made it three...

Cameron Dawson replaced David Stockdale in goal as the only change at Hillsborough, but there’s good news on the bench as both Callum Paterson and Michael Smith return - here’s how they line up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darren Moore
News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us