Darren Moore to extend stay for Sylvester Jasper and Tariq Uwakwe at Sheffield Wednesday?

Jasper, who plays for Fulham, and Chelsea youngster, Uwakwe, are both on trial at the Owls currently, with Moore weighing up whether to bring them in as part of his Wednesday rebuild ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The duo, who are 19 and 21 respectively, are predominantly attacking midfielders, however Jasper has played up front and Uwakwe was utilised as a left wing back in League One last season whilst on loan with Accrington Stanley.

Moore has been using preseason friendlies to have a closer look at potential signings for the season ahead, with Jasper playing against Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion and Uwakwe stepping in for the latter game earlier this week.

It is thought that the Owls boss was due to make a decision on the pair after this weekend’s friendly against Wrexham, but with that being called off he may now be tempted to hold onto them for a bit longer and give them a runout in Wednesday’s final preseason friendly against Port Vale next week.

SWFC did bolster their ranks further on Thursday when they snapped up Jack Hunt – who is also set to feature against Vale – as a free agent, but Moore is definitely in the market for other fresh faces on the back of the summer exodus following relegation into League One.

Wednesday’s final preseason game takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.