Sheffield Wednesday launch new home and away kits with special guests!

The Owls recently teamed up with Macron on a long-term deal as the Italian sports brand came on as their technical provider, and now fans have got a first look at what they’re bringing to the party for the 2021/season.

A statement on the club’s website today said, “The Owls are proud to unveil our official home and away kits ahead of the 2021/22 season.

“The strips are the first produced for the club by Italian technical sportswear provider Macron, with whom Wednesday partnered this summer in a long-term deal.

“Designed and manufactured using the very latest technological trends and materials, the kits represent panache and comfort combined with Macron innovation.

“The home strip showcases our traditional blue and white stripes with black shorts and socks, while the away offering is a completely fresh, eye-catching shade of pink with black shorts and pink socks.

“The shirts also feature a stylish Korean neck, button-down collar and will be on sale with a classic sponsor-free frontage.

“In a shift from recent years, the Macron shirts on sale are identical to the ‘pro-fit’ jerseys as worn by the players.

The new Macron home kit for Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

“The soundtrack to the reveal video is performed by Sheffield band and Owls fans The Sherlocks, who will play the main stage a corner kick away from Hillsborough at Tramlines on Saturday.

“The Sherlocks were central to the launch, filmed entirely in Steelyard Kelham as a nod to our community ties.

“Steelyard is located in the thriving area of Kelham Island and caters for Sheffielders of all ages, with its vibrant mix of restaurants and bars complemented by great music and alternative retail outlets.

“Our sincere thanks go to Steelyard, the Sherlocks and Lens Go Visual Media, all of whom went over and above in supporting the Owls.”