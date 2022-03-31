The Owls have managed to secure 44 points at Hillsborough over the course of the season, a tally higher than anybody else in the top four tiers of English football at this point in time, and their manager says that it’s not just down to the team.

Wednesday fans have turned out in numbers this season in League One following relegation from the Championship, and Moore insists that their support has been key to the way that his side have managed to perform on home soil.

Speaking to the club ahead of the visit of AFC Wimbledon, Moore said, “Since the fans have returned, they have given their energy to the players to build relationship values. The players have responded and we go into Saturday with the most productive home record in all four divisions.

“That is something we can all be proud of and something we have achieved together. It’s credit to everyone involved who can share in feeling that pride.

“But do we stop there, should we be satisfied? No. Because we can all get better through hard work and consistency and continuing the good things that have put us in this position.”

The Owls face the Dons on Saturday afternoon as they look to add to an impressive March record of scoring 16 goals in four home games, with another win guaranteeing that they remain in the league’s top six for at least a bit longer.