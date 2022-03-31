Revealed: How much Sheffield Wednesday paid agents compared to Sunderland, Ipswich Town and others

The English FA have released annual documentation stating how much Sheffield Wednesday and other clubs paid intermediaries between February 2021 and January 22.

By Joe Crann
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:31 pm

It will come as no surprise to see the Owls as the biggest spenders in League One given the fact that there may be payments from their time in the Championship involved as well as the sheer number of new faces brought in, though Ipswich Town are not too far behind them despite them being a third tier side over the whole course of the timeframe.

Wednesday spent £796,224 in the aforementioned period, and while Ipswich spent £779,739 – the next highest amount after the Owls – they are both substantially higher than third and fourth placed Wigan Athletic (£355,774) and Sunderland (£310,244).

The amounts in League One are also dwarfed by highs of £10m+ (Fulham), £4m+ (West Bromwich Albion) and £3.5m+ (Sheffield United) in the Championship, and obliterated by the huge fees of £28m+ spent by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

League One’s net total paid to Agents/Intermediaries – February 2nd 2021 - 31 January 2022

Accrington Stanley - £59,072

AFC Wimbledon - £76,126

Sheffield Wednesday spent a lot on agents fees last year.

Bolton Wanderers - £115,135

Burton Albion - £90,606

Cambridge United - £55,827

Charlton Athletic - £195,079

Cheltenham Town - £38,410

Crewe Alexandra - £3,750

Doncaster Rovers - £79,068

Fleetwood Town - £139,865

Gillingham - £54,053

Ipswich Town - £779,739

Lincoln City - £129,278

MK Dons - £140,994

Morecambe - £60,666

Oxford United - £171,934

Plymouth Argyle - £80,738

Portsmouth - £194,124

Rotherham United - £154,612

Sheffield Wednesday - £796,224

Shrewsbury Town - £86,618

Sunderland - £310,244

Wigan Athletic - £355,774

Wycombe Wanderers - £258,952

