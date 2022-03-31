Revealed: How much Sheffield Wednesday paid agents compared to Sunderland, Ipswich Town and others
The English FA have released annual documentation stating how much Sheffield Wednesday and other clubs paid intermediaries between February 2021 and January 22.
It will come as no surprise to see the Owls as the biggest spenders in League One given the fact that there may be payments from their time in the Championship involved as well as the sheer number of new faces brought in, though Ipswich Town are not too far behind them despite them being a third tier side over the whole course of the timeframe.
Wednesday spent £796,224 in the aforementioned period, and while Ipswich spent £779,739 – the next highest amount after the Owls – they are both substantially higher than third and fourth placed Wigan Athletic (£355,774) and Sunderland (£310,244).
The amounts in League One are also dwarfed by highs of £10m+ (Fulham), £4m+ (West Bromwich Albion) and £3.5m+ (Sheffield United) in the Championship, and obliterated by the huge fees of £28m+ spent by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.
League One’s net total paid to Agents/Intermediaries – February 2nd 2021 - 31 January 2022
Accrington Stanley - £59,072
AFC Wimbledon - £76,126
Bolton Wanderers - £115,135
Burton Albion - £90,606
Cambridge United - £55,827
Charlton Athletic - £195,079
Cheltenham Town - £38,410
Crewe Alexandra - £3,750
Doncaster Rovers - £79,068
Fleetwood Town - £139,865
Gillingham - £54,053
Ipswich Town - £779,739
Lincoln City - £129,278
MK Dons - £140,994
Morecambe - £60,666
Oxford United - £171,934
Plymouth Argyle - £80,738
Portsmouth - £194,124
Rotherham United - £154,612
Sheffield Wednesday - £796,224
Shrewsbury Town - £86,618
Sunderland - £310,244
Wigan Athletic - £355,774
Wycombe Wanderers - £258,952