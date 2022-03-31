All contract talks at Hillsborough appear to have been put on ice going into the business end of the season, with the club eager for all of the focus to be placed on achieving a top six finish and a spot in the Play-Off picture.

But Wednesday will have a lot of work to do in the summer once Darren Moore knows which league his side are going to be in, with numerous contracts expiring at the end of June and only a relatively small group of senior players still having contracts that will see them through into the next campaign.

The likes of Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson, Joe Wildsmith and Chey Dunkley are among those that are now into the last few months of their current deals, while seven players will be leaving in the summer when their respective loans come to an end.

While the 14 players remaining don’t include Callum Paterson, Jack Hunt and Saido Berahino, all of whom have one-year options on their contracts, or young players such as Ryan Galvin and David Agbontohoma due to their lack of first team experience, Moore still has a pretty small squad to be working with for next season as things stand.

We took a look at the contract lengths of those senior players who will remain at Hillsborough next season as things stand:

1. Cameron Dawson - Summer of 2024 The Owls goalkeeper has had a very strong season for Exeter City as he helps them in their push for promotion, and will be hoping to get a crack at being Wednesday's number one next season.

2. Dominic Iorfa - Summer of 2023 Iorfa has had a tough couple of years on the injury front, but is back now and will be hoping to finish strongly ahead of what should be a better 2022/23 season for the big centre back.

3. Jaden Brown - Thoguht to be summer of 2023 Brown started his Wednesday season strongly but has battled to get into the side due to the impressive form of Marvin Johnson. He'll still be hoping to play his part before the end of the season though.

4. Ciaran Brennan - Summer of 2024 The young Owls defender has been asked to step in on numerous occasions this season, and was rewarded with a new deal back in January.