Darren Moore tells Derby County what they must do next after heartbreak reversal by play-off Sheffield Wednesday

Judging by social media, the irony wasn’t lost on a great number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters who celebrated the shoe being on the other foot of last day heartache for Derby County.

By Alex Miller
Published 8th May 2023, 12:00 BST

The Rams were of course the beneficiaries of a 3-3 draw on the last day of the 2020/21 Championship season, a result that sent the Owls down – in no small part due to a six-point deduction that had them reeling all season. Derby stayed up at the expense of the Owls and Rotherham United, the then-club of their current manager Paul Warne.

The celebrations on Sunday afternoon were Wednesday’s, winning out 1-0 thanks to a Michael Smith penalty. With Peterborough United winning out down the road at Barnsley, it is Posh that Darren Moore’s side will take on in the play-offs.

So the taste of last day disappointment is nothing new for Moore, who spoke with diplomacy on the job Warne must do this summer to drag Derby closer to the race for promotion.

Darren Moore embraces Paul Warne ahead of their clash at Hillsborough: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.Darren Moore embraces Paul Warne ahead of their clash at Hillsborough: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Darren Moore embraces Paul Warne ahead of their clash at Hillsborough: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Warne had swapped Rotherham for Pride Park early this season, inheriting a squad thrown together – by Liam Rosenior – late on in the summer.

The scenario rings bells for Moore, who regards his opposite number as a friend.

“It’s one of my former clubs,” Moore told The Star. “I know where Warney is at in terms of coming into the club, having an embargo, getting hold of them and turning things around.

“He’s done really well with them, he’s brought stability and hope there. The key for them now is to get away in the summer and get the work done. I’m sure he will get that work done.

“Now he gets to wipe the slate clean. He’s had a good look at it, he’s had a feel for the club and now the important part for him is that work in the summer, to set them up and gear them for the next campaign.

“I envisage them next season being another strong club.”

With Derby left to lick their wounds as Wednesday did two years ago, the Owls go on to face Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday evening before a second leg at S6 the following Thursday.

