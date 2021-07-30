Done - Sheffield Wednesday land a new striker as Darren Moore's rebuild continues!

The Star reported not long back that the Owls were closing in on the 26-year-old former Rangers man, and now they’ve confirmed that he’s joined them from the Swiss outfit as Darren Moore finally manages to add a striker to his ranks at Hillsborough.

Kamberi, who has played for numerous clubs in Scotland, as well as Grasshopper in Switzerland and Karlsruher in Germany, comes on board until the end of the season on a loan basis in an attempt to bring more goals to the setup at S6 for what is expected to be a tough 2021/22 campaign in League One.

A statement on the club’s official website read, “Wednesday have completed the signing of Florian Kamberi on a season-long loan from Swiss top-flight side St Gallen subject to international clearance.

“The forward becomes the Owls’ latest signing of the summer, joining Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing in moving to S6.”

It remains to be seen if Kamberi will be given the green light to make his Owls debut this weekend in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town, however the club do have until midday tomorrow to complete his registration in order for him to be eligible for the tie.

Kamberi spent the second half of last season on loan with Aberdeen, playing 10 Scottish Premiership games for the club before returning to Switzerland.