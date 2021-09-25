Two points dropped as another Sheffield Wednesday mistake costs the Owls against Ipswich

Dennis Adeniran scored a great goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

Dennis Adeniran opened the scoring for the Owls with a lovely effort in the first half, but Conor Chaplin’s late equaliser levelled things up.

In all honesty, Wednesday were lucky not to be down in the early stages of the first half… Their passing was sloppy, several touches were poor, and the backline looked shaky from the off.

Macauley Bonne should have put them ahead after finding himself one-on-one with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but the Owls stopper made himself big and got his body in the way of the forward’s effort on goal.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not long afterwards it was Wes Burns who came close, beating Marvin Johnson before dragging his effort wide of the goal when he probably should have hit the target.

But despite their chances, it was Moore’s side who had most of the ball – just unfortunately for long periods they didn’t do much with it… Corners from Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing didn’t find their mark, and the crossing from wide areas wasn’t up to scratch.

But with Wing putting in a performance in the middle and Gregory using his body well up top, Wednesday did start to find a bit of rhythm as the game continued.

Then, after a decent five-minute spell of pressure, Adeniran stepped up to break the deadlock – and what a way to do it.

Johnson’s whipped cross found Gregory, who use all of his experience to control to ball and prod it in the direction of Wednesday’s number eight. He went for placement over power as he looped the ball over Václav Hladký and into the top corner.

Ipswich started the second half brightly, and former Owl, Matt Penney, came close early doors after skipping past his man in the midfield and running into the channel – but his cross-cum-shot was over Peacock-Farrell’s bar.

Things continued to ebb and flow both ways, with the two sides having spells in charge, but the Owls probably had the best of it as they pushed for a second. Liam Palmer clearly felt aggrieved that there wasn’t a chance to double their lead after ghosting past his man on the edge of the box – he was brought down, but given nothing.

The Tractor Boys weren’t without their chances though, and a defensive mix-up meant that Peacock-Farrell was again called into action by Bonne. Once again he was up to the challenge.

Wednesday’s first change was forced as Bannan picked up a knock and was replaced by Callum Paterson. The Owls skipper handed Hutchinson the armband before slowly making his way off the field.

The second change saw Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and then Chey Dunkley came onto the field as Wednesday switched to a 3-5-2 to try and see out the game...

And they should have seen it out, but after a solid performance in goal, BPF had another moment to forget… He put the ball down to kick it out, but didn’t see Bonne behind him. He pinched it, Scott Fraser found Chaplin, and he tapped it into an empty net.