Darren Moore rejects concern over Sheffield Wednesday home form despite worrying trend

The Owls’ defeat to Barnsley earlier this month was their first at S6 in 14 matches – since March.

But they have since drawn 2-2 with table-topping Ipswich Town and lost in the Papa Johns Trophy to Burton Albion, letting a two-goal lead slip in each of the three matches.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

It is an uncharacteristic run of form for a side who have boasted some of the best home form in the country over the past few months.

Asked whether he had concern for their recent wobble in home form, Darren Moore told The Star: “For me, no.

“I keep saying, it's going to happen, when you create such a strong home record, it's going to happen that teams come here, look at the record set for us and try to present more problems in the way they set up. It's then over to us to overcome those problems.

“There's no given right to play your type of game, there will be tactics and opposition who come here to set up certain hurdles.

“They frustrate the team, they frustrate the crowd. They'll build a defensive block and defensive units, time wasting, killing the game. They're all within the game rules, but they build frustration.

“It's up to us as a team and an organisation to make sure we come through it and apply ourselves when these things come. It will come because of the record set here.”

Defeat to Burton saw Moore make 10 changes from the side that played Ipswich and a similar number of changes are expected for Saturday’s visit of Wycombe Wanderers after the Owls boss admitted he had been disappointed with the performances of players on the fringes of his squad.

“In terms of the team I selected tonight and the Bradford game, we had enough to win the games,” he said. “We had senior pros out there who had enough to win the game tonight.