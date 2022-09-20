In a match that saw Darren Moore make 10 changes from the team that drew with Ipswich Town at the weekend, few stood up to make any sort of impression and force a selection headache for the Owls’ coaching staff.

If Bradford City avoid defeat to Leicester City’s under-21s on October 4 it’s all over for this competition as far as Wednesday are concerned. Does that matter? That’s to be debated, but in terms of auditions for further league involvement, only the attacking players made any sort of case.

Here are our ratings from an under-par evening at S6.

Cameron Dawson – 5

Beaten twice early doors and then again with a long-range free-kick that hammered back from the post.

A weird game from thereon in for a goalkeeper who didn’t have much else to do.

Jack Hunt – 4

Hasn’t played a great deal in recent weeks and it showed early doors, getting himself into a right tangle and handing over possession in the lead-up to Burton’s opener.

Looks a bit off the high standards he set last season and before that. Improved as the game went on and will no doubt get back there.

Dominic Iorfa – 3

Though it was Hunt’s mistake initially, Iorfa offered an utterly bizarre piece of defending for Burton’s opener, failing to get himself into any sort of position.

Brought Oshilaja down for the penalty. Looks way out of sorts and low on confidence.

Ben Heneghan – 5

Produced a work of contortion to head over from Oshilaja’s looping effort and put himself about.

Was the best of a defence that was all at sea in the first half. Off for James with Saturday in mind, you’d think – he’s got battles to win against a direct Wycombe side.

Jaden Brown – 4

Switched off entirely for Burton’s second, putting up powderpuff resistance to Smith’s run and shot inside.

Provided width but did little with it, failing to get forward with enough regularity.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 5

Yellow carded early on. Produced one or two pleasing through-balls in the first half.

Had a decent shot from distance before the hour mark but made a bot of a mess of Dele-Bashiru’s run and cross as time dwindled.

Will Vaulks – 4

Put himself about with a couple of early tackles but didn’t have a huge impact in the captain’s armband. Still yet to impose himself on Wednesday’s season.

Mallik Wilks – 8

Produced one or two bright moments early and shook off any cobwebs by the time his first real chance in a Wednesday shirt arrived, offering a cracking wee finish to open his account. Looked to be trying to do too much at times but settled into it.

He’s quick and he frightens defences. Wednesday have needed a bit of that in recent times.

Callum Paterson – 7

Took his goal well, his first in some time. Has battled in recent outings and did so again, bullying one or two and forcing the issue.

Was moved up top in Gregory’s absence and nearly scored a worldy, taking James’ effort on his instep but firing wide.

Alex Mighten – 6

Looked bright and willing to run at defenders.

He's raw and it’s not been a blazing start to life to life at Wednesday. Showed enough for watchers to know there’s plenty there.

Lee Gregory – 6

Produced some clever runs and some nice touches. Grabbed an assist, though his wee wait for a goal goes on.

Was a part of Wednesday’s brighter attacks before he was brought off at half-time.

SUBS

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 6

On for Gregory at half-time to play in the 10. Used his physicality to good effect, drove from midfield and shot well but for it to be blocked with 20 minutes to go.

Reece James – 6

On for Heneghan at half-time. Cleared well from Keillor-Dunn’s shot before the hour mark and his balls over the top provide Wednesday with something different.

Barry Bannan – N/A

On late for Bakinson as they sought divine intervention. Showed more quality in 10 minutes than most of his teammates.

Marvin Johnson – N/A