Watch Sheffield Wednesday’s goals as Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo give them hope in Bristol

Sheffield Wednesday lead against Bristol Rovers thanks to a great strike from captain, Barry Bannan, and Akin Famewo’s goal.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:58 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 20:33 BST

The Owls take on the Gas this evening in what is now a must-win encounter at the Memorial Stadium, and Darren Moore has brought Michael Smith back into the XI to try and aid their efforts up front, while Dominic Iorfa returns as right-sided centre back with Liam Palmer heading into the right wingback role.

Meanwhile, former Wednesday loanee, Lewis Gibson, starts as captain for the hosts in Bristol as they look to keep up a fine form against the top seven that has seen them avoid defeat to all five of them that they’ve played at home this season.

With half an hour gone, though, they found themselves behind courtesy of a fantastic Bannan strike inside the box - set up by Lee Gregory.

And just before half time it was two, Famewo beating James Belshaw from close range.

Here’s how the two line up:

