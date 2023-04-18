Megson, who sadly passed away at the age of 86 last month, spent practically his whole playing career with the Owls as he wrote his name into the history books at Hillsborough, but then headed to Rovers where he had a couple of years on the field before going on to become their manager.
The former defender spent five years as a manager of the Gas before moving to America to take on a role with Portland Timbers.
Before Wednesday’s game against Joey Barton’s side on Tuesday evening both sets of fans, as well as the players, took part in a minute’s applause in his memory - you can check it out in the video above.